Come out ahead this tax season with these tips from Ness Tax and Bookkeeping Service

We may be only 28 days into 2020 but the clock is already ticking on filing your 2019 taxes. And sorry, unlike last year, there is no extra time this year because April 15th is on a Wednesday. And if you think tax time is stressful for you, you should try sitting in our next guest’s seat. Timothy Ness is the owner of Ness Tax and Bookkeeping Service and while you have only one return to file, Tim and his staff file up to 4–thousand returns every year. That means he’s got answers to questions you won’t even know to ask until you are sitting down with your 1040 at 8 PM on April 14th. Tim shares tips to help ease some of your tax tension and tells us what we need to know before we file our 2019 taxes.

Go to nesstax.com for more information or to inquire about their tax and accounting services.