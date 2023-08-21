For more than 50 years, one doll has held the top spot when it comes to beauty collaborations. From eye shadow palettes to the perfect pink lipstick, Barbie has a presence in the beauty space that can’t be ignored.



No one knows that better than our resident make-up maven and owner of Platinum Imagination, Angelique Verver. She joined us to show us how we can work a few of Barbie’s signature makeup looks into our everyday with the help of her models, Calista Verver and Shalista Anderson.