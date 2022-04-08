All of us remember where we were and how we first found out about the 9/11 Terrorist Attack on America 20 years ago and it’s only natural that news of the events as they unfolded had many of us gathering closer to family and checking in on those who weren’t near us. Now the stories from that day are being shared and remembered are still evolving–but I don’t think anyone expected that a Broadway musical would result from the storytelling.



Bob Wendland, the Assistant Director of Performances & Events at the Washington Pavilion, stopped by to tell us about this amazing musical production and why it might not be exactly what you expect.

Bob Wendland and Ashley Thompson on the KELOLAND Living set



The inspiring musical, Come From Away, is heading to the Mary W. Sommervold Hall inside of the Washington Pavilion from May third through eighth with shows happening each night at 7:30 PM, and special matinees on Saturday May 7 and Sunday May 8 at 2 PM. To get your tickets head online to Washington Pavilion dot org or stop by the box office Monday through Saturday from 9:30 AM – 5 PM or on Sundays from 11:30 AM – 5 PM. Or reach out to the Pavilion by phone at 605-367-6000 for more information.