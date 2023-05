Imagine the opportunity to combine something you love with supporting the people you love? That’s exactly what our next guests are doing to help fight cancer in their community.

Kathy Lamer, Janae Klein and Kylie Koch are with the Colton Area Pink Ladies Dart League.

They joined us today to explain how they use their love of playing darts to raise money to support those fighting cancer and how the organization has now ventured off into a new fundraising efforts to support their cause.