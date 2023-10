For years KELOLAND Living’s Ashley Thompson has been advising everyone to embrace winter. After all, it’s one of the longest feeling seasons and nowhere is that truer than here in KELOLAND. And, while Ashley has been doing so swimmingly, or should we say skiing-ly? The rest of us may still have a bit of a way to go.



We were joined by Sam Anderson with 605 Adventure to break down how to embrace winter by heading into the great outdoors for an overnight camping trip even as it gets colder.