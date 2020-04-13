Code Bootcamp School offering free coding lessons

Legacy Law Firm shares what documents we should have prepared before a coronavirus crisis occurs Bobbi Thury is an attorney and co-founder of Legacy Law Firm in Sioux Falls. She’s here to tell us what documents we should have in order before a COVID 19 crisis occurs in your family or with yourself.

Apps to help your mental health during pandemic App developer, Carla White, to find out what apps can help our mental health.

Stylists’ secrets for when you can’t get to the salon They say we are all just a few weeks away from learning everyone’s real hair color. And unfortunately for Ashley Thompson, she says that without her regular salon visits you would be seeing her gray hair soon. But don’t worry, she has a plan for how to survive the pandemic without the salon! Ashley recently […]

Dacotah Bank explains Paycheck Protection Program loans The federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program is offering $350 billion in loans designed to help small businesses weather the COVID-19 pandemic. The program has attracted widespread interest, but it’s also raised plenty of questions from both borrowers and lenders. Galen Van Otterloo, a Business Banker with Dacotah Bank, helps answer some of those questions. The […]

If you are sewing fabric face masks, you need this hack Ashley shows Brittany the hack she is using to make her own bias tape for easy fabric face mask ties. They also talk about the importance of getting kids involved in the mask making process and how our schools are also in need of some masks. Here are some helpful links for making masks: Non-medical […]

Journaling to help process emotions during coronavirus pandemic Life Coach Lisa Cuzman explains more about how journaling and putting our emotions on paper can actually help improve our mental health during this trying time.

211 Helpline Center offers important resources during coronavirus pandemic Betsy Schuster is the Vice President of Program Development for the Helpline Center. She’s here to share what resources are available to you at your fingertips.

2 weeks into remote education: 5 teachers share their experiences Our local educators have spent the last few weeks doing the seemingly impossible, teaching all of our children without ever being able to be in the same room with them. We checked in with 5 of these teachers to hear how everything is going. From their challenges – to the innovative ways they have found […]

The CDC is now recommending non-medical face masks: Here’s how to make one The White House and CDC released new guidelines today recommending that Americans wear cloth covering their mouths and noses in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. That has people searching for face masks, only to be greeted by empty store shelves…once again. The N-95 masks are being reserved for medical personnel and […]