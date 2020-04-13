Code Bootcamp School offering free coding lessons

Since school isn’t in session, neither are after school programs. Yet, that’s not stopping one group in Sioux Falls from bringing exciting education programs to your child’s computer screen. And if you have a young gamer at home, he or she has a chance to learn how to build their very own video game. Ashley Thompson recently had the chance to chat with Code Bootcamp School Instructor, Jen Jones, about how Code Bootcamp School can teach kids about technology through video games.
Learn more about Code Bootcamp School and their free sessions on their website.
Stay up to date on all of the COVID-19 related resources and solutions covered on KELOLAND Living.
