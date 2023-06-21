Who doesn’t want to be the best dressed this summer? It doesn’t matter whether you’re looking for spring whites, bright and bold pieces or just something new, we’re all looking to add the perfect piece to our wardrobe.

We were joined by Vanessa Anderson the store manager of Leela & Lavender in Sioux Falls and Brooke Lester, the store’s style lead.



They joined us to give us all the details on everything you need to be the best dressed at the barbecue this summer.

Put a glow in your summer with Leela and Lavender. Why not head in-store to pick up the latest in summer fashion and footwear? You’ll find them in Sioux Falls at 2101 West 69th Street. They’re open Monday through Friday from 10 AM until 7 PM. Saturdays from ten to six and on Sundays from Noon to 4 PM. You can also shop Leela and Lavender online LeelaAndLavender.com.





Want a great idea for a girls’ night out? Book a private shopping party at Leela and Lavender with all your girlfriends. Enjoy Sips, snacks and discounts on shopping and more. You can book your event online. You’ll receive 20% off your purchases, some exclusions do apply, and the host receives an exclusive discount. You and your friends will have the store all to yourself for two hours to shop try on and find all the brands you love to take home.