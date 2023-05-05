As you probably already know, today is Cinco de Mayo. And while some of the celebrations don’t take place until May 13th, today’s Weekend Warmup with WilLiquors showed us how to get the party started, with a little help from Plaza Azteca.

Tracy Lambert is the General Manager of WilLiquors and Victor Magana is the Manager of Plaza Azteca.

Brittany Kaye recently stopped by Plaza Azteca to taste some different tequila and get the details on what they’ve got going on for Cinco de Mayo.

Behind the scenes at Plaza Azteca with Victor Magana, Tracy Lambert & Brittany Kaye

WilLiquors is Sioux Falls’ largest liquor shop. It’s honestly unlike anything you’ve ever seen before, so stop and see it for yourself. They’re located at 3625 West Avera Drive in Sioux Falls. And you can find their specials and selection on their website at williquors.com. They’re open seven days a week and curbside service is available. Whatever you’re looking for, they can help you start your weekend warmup at WilLiquors.