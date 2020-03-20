Churches in Sioux Falls provide unified community support through Help Corona Help Sioux Falls

The coronavirus pandemic is affecting people in KELOLAND in profound ways. From loss of work to lack of medical care and food supplies, the virus is making a significant impact on daily life. Rich Merkouris and Brian Stroh are both pastors in Sioux Falls. They are here to tell us how churches are coming together with “Corona Help Sioux Falls”, and how you can get involved.

Learn more on the organization’s webpage here.

Donate to the effort on their Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation page.

IMPORTANT UPDATE



Thanks to generous donors, gifts of $25 made on Friday, March 20, to the Corona Help Sioux Falls Fund will be matched!