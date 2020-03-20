1  of  7
Closings & Delays
Boy Scout Troop 361 Sunneycrest United Methodist church Butler Machinery Company Celebrate Community Church Eureka School District Life Church Nathanael Lutheran Church United Church of Canistota

Churches in Sioux Falls provide unified community support through Help Corona Help Sioux Falls

KELOLAND Living
Posted: / Updated:
KELOLAND Living COVID-19 Questions and Answers

The coronavirus pandemic is affecting people in KELOLAND in profound ways. From loss of work to lack of medical care and food supplies, the virus is making a significant impact on daily life. Rich Merkouris and Brian Stroh are both pastors in Sioux Falls. They are here to tell us how churches are coming together with “Corona Help Sioux Falls”, and how you can get involved.

Learn more on the organization’s webpage here.

Donate to the effort on their Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation page.

IMPORTANT UPDATE


Thanks to generous donors, gifts of $25 made on Friday, March 20, to the Corona Help Sioux Falls Fund will be matched!

Stay up to date on all of the COVID-19 related resources and solutions covered on KELOLAND Living.
See more related to COVID-19

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss