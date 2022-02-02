2022 is the Year of the Tiger and all over the world people are celebrating the Lunar New Year. And that includes people right here in KELOLAND.
Vince Danh is a first-generation Vietnamese-American. Vince and his family have been celebrating the Lunar New Year for generations, and he joined us to share a few traditions and teach us about bánh chưng, a traditional Vietnamese food made from glutinous rice, mung beans, and pork that is made and eaten for Lunar New Year.
Chúc mừng năm mới!! Happy Lunar New Year!