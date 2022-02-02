2022 is the Year of the Tiger and all over the world people are celebrating the Lunar New Year. And that includes people right here in KELOLAND.



Vince Danh is a first-generation Vietnamese-American. Vince and his family have been celebrating the Lunar New Year for generations, and he joined us to share a few traditions and teach us about bánh chưng, a traditional Vietnamese food made from glutinous rice, mung beans, and pork that is made and eaten for Lunar New Year.

Li Xi: The tradition of giving red envelopes of lucky money and gifts to others



Bánh Chưng:

Traditional Vietnamese food made from glutinous rice, mung beans, and pork that is made and eaten for Lunar New Year.

Vince Danh and Ashley Thompson

Chúc mừng năm mới!! Happy Lunar New Year!