2022 is the Year of the Tiger and all over the world people are celebrating the Lunar New Year. And that includes people right here in KELOLAND.

Vince Danh is a first-generation Vietnamese-American. Vince and his family have been celebrating the Lunar New Year for generations, and he joined us to share a few traditions and teach us about bánh chưng, a traditional Vietnamese food made from glutinous rice, mung beans, and pork that is made and eaten for Lunar New Year.

A traditional Lunar New Year tradition
Li Xi: The tradition of giving red envelopes of lucky money and gifts to others

Bánh Chưng:
Traditional Vietnamese food made from glutinous rice, mung beans, and pork that is made and eaten for Lunar New Year.

Related: How to make Gỏi Cuốn, Vietnamese spring rolls

Vince Danh and Ashley Thompson

Chúc mừng năm mới!! Happy Lunar New Year!