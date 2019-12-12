Christmas with the Symphony: ‘Tis the Season

December brings on the soothing sounds of Christmas songs. They’ve been around for centuries. And while the radio can provide you with all the musical Christmas cheer you could ask for, there’s something extra special about being surrounded by sound in a live performance. South Dakota Symphony Orchestra Music Director, Delta David Gier and guest pianist and conductor Andy Einhorn tell us more about the South Dakota Symphony’s ” ‘Tis the Season” concert that is sure to put you in the holiday spirit this weekend.

For more information check out the South Dakota Symphony’s website.