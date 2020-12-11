This holiday season many are looking for a way to still feel the holiday magic in spite of the fact that this year’s Holiday Season seems a bit different than in years past. Luckily, we’re hoping our next guest is able to bring a little magic into your home.
Micah Wetzel is well known in the Sioux Falls music scene, and is a part of The Goodroad Band. He’s being joined today by Kyle Maurer, they’re here in studio today to play a few holiday classics, and a few modern takes on holiday music to help us all feel merry and bright.
Christmas Music with Micah Wetzel and Kyle Mauerer from Goodroad
