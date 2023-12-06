With the Christmas season underway, it’s easy to get swept up in all the shopping, the social gatherings and the seemingly endless to-dos, which is why the Catholic Community Foundation for Eastern South Dakota is inviting you to stop and take a moment to be captivated by the heartwarming musical story of the nativity with this year’s Christmas at the Cathedral concert.



Mark Conzemius is the Foundation’s president, and he joined us in the studio today to tell us more about what audiences can look forward to seeing this year.



Whether you’re returning to the cathedral for the 2023 Christmas season, or you want to experience the magic for the first time, you’re going to want to act quickly to get tickets before the six performances are sold out.

If you’re not able to see the magic in person, you’ll still have the opportunity to witness “The Heavens Declare” through television broadcasts Christmas weekend. You can catch the encore on Sunday, December 24th at 11:30 AM Central time on KELOXTRA. You can also watch on Christmas Day at 6:30 PM Central Time, 5:30 PM Mountain Time.