One of the traditional must-see events each holiday season is the annual Christmas at the Cathedral event in Sioux Falls. The nationally-acclaimed symphony and choir performances returns to the Cathedral of Saint Joseph after being cancelled last year because of the pandemic.
Mark Conzemius is the producer and director of the 25th Annual Christmas at the Cathedral this year. And Apolonia Davalos is playing Mary in the production.
They’re here to tell us more about the theme this year and what it takes to bring this inspiring Christmas experience to audiences.
Christmas at the Cathedral celebrates it’s 25th year
