If you are one of the lucky ones who got engaged over Valentine’s Day, or even the Christmas or New Year’s holidays, you could already be behind on your wedding to-do list. That’s because wedding planners say you should been booking your wedding photographer at least 9 months before your wedding–preferably sooner. That may have to do with how wedding photos have changed over the past couple of decades. The photographer behind Brittany Elizabeth Images, Brittany Olshove, says first look photos and booking an entire day spent with your photographer weren’t even heard of in the 80’s and 90’s. She stopped by to tell us what else is involved in booking the person who is given the job of preserving these meaningful moments which are too precious to pass by not captured and different ways to capture your “first look” photo. You can see more of her work and contact her by visiting her webpage at brittanyelizabethimages.com.

Below are some examples of “first looks:”

First look with bride & groom

First look with bridal party

First look with parents