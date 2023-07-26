Tom Roberts wasn’t just our guest host today, he’s also served as a guest. And he told us more about a non-profit organization that’s near-and-dear to his heart, because it’s also his day job. Tom currently serves as the External Communications Coordinator for Children’s Home Society of South Dakota, and he’s gave us a little history lesson and told us how Children’s Home Society is celebrating 130 years of supporting the kids.

Through its many programs, Children’s Home Society of South Dakota serves families, individuals, and children of all ages. Many are victims of domestic violence, abuse and neglect, or traumatic life events. If you want to know more about their efforts, their website is chssd.org. You can help support the families and children who are in the program by going online to chssd.org and clicking on donate on the home page.