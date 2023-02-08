How many times do you ask your kids, “Did you brush your teeth?” Tooth decay is the most common chronic disease in children. Only the good news is, it’s preventable. Jayme Tubandt is a Dental Hygienist at Falls Community Health, which means she sees the effects for kids who don’t brush their teeth often enough every day. She joined us, as part of National Children’s Dental Health Month, to give us some ideas for how parents can help improve their children’s dental health so we all see nothing but healthy smiles every day.

Tooth decay damage