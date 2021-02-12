Children’s dental care: More than just brushing and flossing

February is national children’s dental health month, and as we all know mouth health is one of the most important things we can teach kids. Yet, many parents aren’t sure where to start other than “make sure you brush and floss.”
That’s why Ashley Thompson recently sat down with Jessica Sona, a registered dental hygienist with falls community health’s dental clinic. She went over the good and the bad, so we can help our kids stay up-to-date on taking care of their teeth and understand why it’s so important.