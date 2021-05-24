Children suffering from food insecurity have additional options this summer

With summer vacation already underway, or beginning sometime this week, for children in Sioux Falls, some parents and caregivers are left with the responsibility of making sure they stay well-fed with nutritionally-balanced meals.

Today’s guests know how big of a challenge that can be for some, so they’re joining forces to ensure that children don’t experience food insecurity during the summer months. Jennifer Hoesing is the Chief Development Officer for EmBe and Michelle Erpenbach is the president of Sioux Falls Thrive.

The two groups are partnering to provide a summer feeding program at two locations in Sioux Falls and they’re here to tell us more about how the program works and how families can become involved.

