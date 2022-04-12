April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month. Did you know that at least 1 in 7 children have experienced child abuse or neglect in the past year? That’s according to the CDC which also states that many more cases go unreported.



Cassie Nagel is with Children’s Home Society of South Dakota. She joined us today to help guide us through how we can help to be an advocate for the children who all too often, fly under the radar.

Cassie Nagel sits down with Ashley Thompson on the KELOLAND Living set