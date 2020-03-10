Check out Mama Peacock for handmade, customized, and unique jewelry pieces

Sara Peacock Dorn’s handmade jewelry is featured in stores around the area and we’re giving you a sneak peek at what you’ll see at the Mama Peacock booth at the KELOLAND Living Arts & Crafts Show later this month.
Want to learn more about the KELOLAND Living Arts & Crafts Show?
Latest KELOLAND Living Arts and Crafts Show vendor segments
- Quilts keep people warm. And what better way to keep you and your family warm than under one of your own quilt creations! Nancy Nelson-Kremer, with Your Quilt Is Ready, […]
- Kim’s Gourmet Shop offers a variety of homemade items including South Dakota’s official state dessert, kuchen!Kim Meidinger makes kuchen just like her grandmother used to make it, with REAL eggs, butter, milk, fruit and no preservatives or fillers. You’ll also find Kim and her husband […]
- Do you remember sitting down to a family dinner complete with a jar of grandma’s pickles or jam for the biscuits. For many people that extra bit of “love” from […]
- How does a request for a buffalo mug lead to an entire handmade menagerie of animals from buffalo, to moose, wolf, bear and dozens of others? The artisan behind Dakota […]
- Jessica Knock with Knock Out Looks by Jessica shows us how she creates her leather earrings and why her’s are a step above others you may have seen. You’ll also […]