On February 6th, a 7.8 magnitude earth quake rocked southern and central Turkiye, as well as northern and western Syria. The wave of destruction the earthquake left is continuing to impact those in the region, leaving many people asking, “What can I do to help?”

KELOLAND Living’s Ashley Thompson was joined by Hector Curiel who didn’t wait to answer that question, he jumped in to lead a cause to help.

He explained how he is using his skills as an artist to draw caricatures for a freewill donation to the victims of this natural disaster.