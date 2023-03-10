When we try to understand the people around us and get to know the amazing diversity that surrounds us here in KELOLAND, it’s easy to see what’s on the outside, but a lot harder to see what’s on the inside. But what if our eyes could see into the soul? That’s the question today’s guests seek to answer through music dance and poetry.



Yi-Chun Lin is the program director and violinist/violist for the Sioux Falls Chamber Music Collective. And Zach Van Harris JR is a Sioux Falls Chamber Music Collective Board Member.



They joined us today to give us a preview of their upcoming performance and talk about why it’s so important to promote inclusion through art.

If Eyes Could See the Soul event details

What to expect:

6:30 PM Doors Open

7:00 PM Performance

Wine, beer, and appetizers are provided.

String quartet, percussion instruments, dancing, spoken words, and some clarinet and saxophone playing.

FUN things on the show:

Djembe, a rope-tuned skin-covered goblet drum played with bare hands, originally from West Africa.

Jazz viola, which is not a joke.

Immersive experience with spoken words creatively interwoven with music and dance.

Amazing appetizers and beer/wine designed to go with the program.

Anybody in the audience who wants to learn some handdrum or dance steps might get a chance to do so.

Tickets are available online on their website at Upcoming events | sfcmcollective or at the door.