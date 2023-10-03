When the door of the exam room opens and the doctor enters, you’re instantly put at ease knowing the person in the white coat has the education and the experience to help you find the solutions for what ails you. But how often do you think about the patients who have gone before you?



Dr. Brad Kamstra is the program director with the Center for Family Medicine. He is always thinking about those patients, because he understands that every patient is a learning opportunity for a young doctor.



And when you are a Family Medicine physician, who cares for patients at all ages, that education and experience wouldn’t be possible without the Center for Family Medicine which is celebrating 50 years of patients.

At Center for Family Medicine, both recently trained resident physicians and faculty physicians with decades of experience treat you. Together they’ll make sure you and your family always receive world-class care. Whether your family needs a checkup, counseling, a hospital referral, nutrition advice or preventative care, Center for Family Medicine is there to help. You will find them at the corner of 20th Street and Cliff Avenue in Sioux Falls. Simply call 605-339-1793 to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins are also welcome.

And don’t forget to mark your calendar to attend the 50th Open House Celebration that is taking place this Thursday evening, October 4, from 4:00-6:00 PM. If you are a patient, this is your chance to thank your doctor. And if you aren’t a patient yet, why not stop by and see for yourself why the Center for Family Medicine is a great place for healthy families.