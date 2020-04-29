Census 2020: Everyone counts

This year’s 2020 Census is about a lot more than one family or one community – it’s about making sure our nation is represented accurately. Taneeza Islam with South Dakota Voices for Peace and Nancy Reynoza with Que Pasa Sioux Falls are joining us via zoom. They are here to tell us more about participating in the 2020 census, and why filling out the Census matters so much for women, children and families.

You can complete the census online (in 13 different languages!) at my2020census.gov or by phone at 844-330-2020 (for English), by mail in English and Spanish).

Learn more about The Peoples’ Count SD and what their coalition is doing to help people with the Census, info and language access on their website at thepeoplescountsd.org

Post a video to social media using #WeCountSD telling why and how you’re filling out the Census! One winner will be chosen each week for the next 6 weeks and receive $100 to a local SD business of their choice. Others have a chance to receive Census promotional items (water bottles, tote bags, notepads). See The Peoples’ Count SD on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram for more details.