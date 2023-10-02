Four important holidays are packed into the first 25 days of the Jewish year. And while most of us are familiar with Rosh Hoshana, Yom Kippur, and Hannukah. Today we’re celebrating Sukkot.



Taly Bialostocki, a Jewish community leader in Sioux Falls joined us today to bring us up to speed on Sukkot.



The holiday started at sundown on Friday, but Taly says it’s never too late to learn about this special holiday.