Today is National Mother-in-Law day. How does that make you feel? Do you have cold sweats thinking about the judgment, have indignation over past fights or feuds? Or has it brought a smile to your face because it makes you think of the woman who has welcomed you into her family.
For Ashley, it’s the latter and why she was particularly proud to welcome her own mother-in-law, Mary Thompson, into the studio today.
Monster-in-law or Mother-in-law, most of us have a lot to say on the topic. Don’t worry, even though Ashley loves Mary dearly, she still tried to ask a few tough questions today.
Celebrating National Mother-in-Law Day with Mary Thompson
