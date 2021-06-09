Celebrating diversity at the Festival of Cultures

America is a truly multi-cultural society. We have welcomed people from every corner of the globe, who now proudly call America their home. The spirit of giving everyone a fair opportunity to achieve the American dream is alive and well, and we are fortunate to be exposed to so many cultures and traditions.

Yet, today’s guests know it is not enough to merely accept or tolerate those who are different to us, we must also celebrate what makes us different, and find joy in our uniqueness. Carla Thielbar is the development Director with the Sioux Falls Multicultural Center and Sul Dibba is a volunteer with the center.

They tell us more about how we can learn more about the many cultures and people among us, by taking part in this weekend’s Festival of Cultures in Sioux Falls.

