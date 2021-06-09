Celebrating diversity at the Festival of Cultures

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) - Fireworks are returning the the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds for the Fourth of July this year. Last year, due to COVID-19, the Jaycee's cancelled the show and, instead, Sunny 93.3 did a show out at the Elmwood Golf Course.

"From every community I've lived in, there was always a big event for the Fourth of July and when we moved to Sioux Falls, we loved the show that they did here and we were honored to be a part of it the last decade," John Small owner of Sunny 93.3 said. "So when there was an opportunity for us to say, I don't want it to go away, we stepped up and made sure that it didn't go away."