Celebrating Dia de los Muertos

While many people in KELOLAND spend the days after halloween counting their candy haul, some spend the days together remembering friends and family members who have died.

Father Kris Cowles and Lety Lopez are with the Our Lady of Guadelupe Parish in Sioux Falls and they are among those who are spending Dia De Los Muertos celebrating rather than mourning the dead.

They fill us in on more of the details, what’s on their ofrendas and how they are celebrating this important time frame.



Feliz dia de los Muertos!