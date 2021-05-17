Celebrating and honoring life

Non-religious funeral services may not adhere to any particular religious traditions, but they do tend to be highly personalized. That means guests can expect, among other things, inspirational readings and stories about the deceased person’s life as told by friends and family.



Jean Morrow is a retired pastor with the United Church of Christ. She knows these ceremonies are often both a celebration of a loved one’s life and an honorable farewell.



Jean tells us more about the growing trend of what are sometimes referred to as “Humanist Funerals.”