Thirty-three years ago, the American with Disabilities Act was signed into law to protect people with disabilities from discrimination. And if you aren’t a person with a disability, you might not think this is something that doesn’t pertain to you, yet today’s guests joined us to explain why it is something for everyone to celebrate.



Vicki Stewart is with Employment Disability Services and April Schulte is the Vocational Rehabilitation Manager at the South Dakota Rehabilitation Center for the Blind,



They joined us today to fill us in on how we can all help celebrate the landmark act.