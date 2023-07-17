In its first year, the country’s three-digit Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, 988 has proven to be a lifesaver for nearly 5-million people. Dialing 988 connects callers with trained counselors who offer real support in times of crisis. Janet Kittams is the CEO with the Helpline Center and her organization has witnesses first-hand the impact that a 24/7 hotline can make in reducing the number of lives lost by suicide. She joined us today to talk about the impact of the 988 initiative and what the future holds for continuing its efforts.