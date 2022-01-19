Celebrate TH Grey’s re-grand opening Saturday

If you’re a fan of fashion, then we probably don’t need to tell you that many celebrities own their own clothing boutiques. Kate Hudson has Fabletics. Reese Witherspoon has Draper James. And the Kardashians had Dash. One of today’s guests is following in those celebrity footsteps, as the new owner of TH Grey Boutique in Sioux Falls, Ondrea Stachel can’t wait for this weekend’s re-grand opening. Jody Weiland is TH Grey’s lead stylist who works one-on-one with clients to step up their fashion game.

TH Grey Boutique offers a wide variety of clothing and accessories to meet your every occasion. You’ll find the fashion and the fun in downtown Sioux Falls at 330 South Phillips Avenue. Can’t make it into the store, don’t worry, you can shop online at thgrey.com.

And don’t forget to join them this Saturday for TH Grey’s re-grand opening with Yoga by Form Fitness, Coffee from The Source and Champagne from Gist Wine Shop. And best of all, 20% off all day!