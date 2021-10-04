Celebrate National Taco Day with Vinyl Taco!

Shannon Wegh is with Vinyl Taco. He joined us on the show to help us celebrate “National Taco Day.” And if you don’t have an idea of what you’re doing for dinner, you’ll know just where to go after watching this next segment because we’re going to be putting a few new spins on the tasty taco treat.

Make your plans now for National Taco Day with your friends at Vinyl Taco. They’re not only serving up 14 delicious varieties of tacos, they’ve also got delicious margaritas. Everything from the tortillas to the guacamole are made in “the house” every day! You’ll find Vinyl Taco at 3609 South Western Avenue in Sioux Falls. You can also find their complete food and drink menu online at vinyltaco.com.

And don’t forget to check out the fun and games in the Vinyl Social Club. The Club is jam packed with all sorts of fun like skeeball, arcade games, duckpin bowling, a stage for potential lip sync or karaoke showdowns, and a DJ spinning more vinyl. They’ve also got a different margarita special nearly every day of the week.