Celebrate National PI Day with this no-bake key lime pie recipe

KELOLAND Living
KELOLAND Living Arts & Crafts Show

Becky Hall is a home baker and is here to show us how to make a no-bake pie recipe that is tasty and simple to make.

No-Bake Key Lime Pie Recipe:

2 ½ cups graham crackers
½ cup melted butter
1 ¼ cups room temperature cream cheese
1 cup sweetened condensed milk
½ cup of lime juice
1 cup heavy cream
Toppings (optional): lime wedges, lime zest, toasted coconut, graham cracker crumbs. The sky is the limit!

Step 1. Add 2 ½ cups of graham crackers to a food processor or blender and mix until finely crushed.
Step 2. Add ½ cup of melted butter to the graham crackers and mix until fully combined.
Step 3. Press the crumb mixture firmly into a 9-inch pie plate.
Step 4. Refrigerate the crust until chilled and firm.
Step 5. Add 1 ¼ cups of room temperature cream cheese to a bowl and mix until smooth.
Step 6. Add 1 cup of sweetened condensed milk and ½ cup of lime juice to the cream cheese mixture and mix until smooth.
Step 7. Add 1 cup of heavy cream to the cream cheese mixture and beat for 2-3 minutes or until the mixture is thick and creamy.
Step 8. Pour the cream cheese mixture over the chilled piecrust and smooth off the top of the pie.
Step 9. Place the pie in the refrigerator and chill for at least 6 hours or, at best, overnight.
Step 10. Once the pie has been chilled, place 1 cup of heavy cream and 1 tsp of vanilla into a mixing bowl and beat on high until the cream forms stiff peaks.
Step 11. Decoarte pie with the whipped cream and any thing else you like (lime wedges, lime zest, toasted coconut, graham cracker crumbs. The sky is the limit!)

