Celebrate National PI Day with this no-bake key lime pie recipe

Becky Hall is a home baker and is here to show us how to make a no-bake pie recipe that is tasty and simple to make.
No-Bake Key Lime Pie Recipe:
2 ½ cups graham crackers
½ cup melted butter
1 ¼ cups room temperature cream cheese
1 cup sweetened condensed milk
½ cup of lime juice
1 cup heavy cream
Toppings (optional): lime wedges, lime zest, toasted coconut, graham cracker crumbs. The sky is the limit!
|Step 1. Add 2 ½ cups of graham crackers to a food processor or blender and mix until finely crushed.
|Step 2. Add ½ cup of melted butter to the graham crackers and mix until fully combined.
|Step 3. Press the crumb mixture firmly into a 9-inch pie plate.
|Step 4. Refrigerate the crust until chilled and firm.
| Step 5. Add 1 ¼ cups of room temperature cream cheese to a bowl and mix until smooth.
|Step 6. Add 1 cup of sweetened condensed milk and ½ cup of lime juice to the cream cheese mixture and mix until smooth.
|Step 7. Add 1 cup of heavy cream to the cream cheese mixture and beat for 2-3 minutes or until the mixture is thick and creamy.
|Step 8. Pour the cream cheese mixture over the chilled piecrust and smooth off the top of the pie.
|Step 9. Place the pie in the refrigerator and chill for at least 6 hours or, at best, overnight.
|Step 10. Once the pie has been chilled, place 1 cup of heavy cream and 1 tsp of vanilla into a mixing bowl and beat on high until the cream forms stiff peaks.
|Step 11. Decoarte pie with the whipped cream and any thing else you like (lime wedges, lime zest, toasted coconut, graham cracker crumbs. The sky is the limit!)