Live Now
LIVESTREAM GAME OF THE WEEK: O’Gorman vs Yankton @ 6 p.m.

Celebrate National Chocolate Covered Cherry Day with this unique recipe

KELOLAND Living
Posted: / Updated:

Brown Sugar Shortbread Cookies Ingredients:

1 cup butter, room temperature

1/2 cup packed brown sugar

2 – 2 1/2 cups flour

Using a hand mixer, cream butter and sugar together until smooth

Add flour half cup at a time. Test dough after two cups of flour. It should look crumbly but easily form into a ball without being too soft

Roll out on a lightly floured surface to 1/4″ thickness. Cut with cookie cutters or a knife. Prick the top lightly with a fork to avoid bubbles during baking.

Bake on an ungreased cookie sheet at 375 for 8 – 10 minutes. 

The cookies will be light when they come out of the oven.

Cherry Mice Ingredients:

Maraschino or whatever stemmed cherry you prefer. 

Dipping chocolate (white, milk or dark)

Sliced almonds

White baking chips

red frosting

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests