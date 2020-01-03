Celebrate National Chocolate Covered Cherry Day with this unique recipe

Brown Sugar Shortbread Cookies Ingredients:
1 cup butter, room temperature
1/2 cup packed brown sugar
2 – 2 1/2 cups flour
Using a hand mixer, cream butter and sugar together until smooth
Add flour half cup at a time. Test dough after two cups of flour. It should look crumbly but easily form into a ball without being too soft
Roll out on a lightly floured surface to 1/4″ thickness. Cut with cookie cutters or a knife. Prick the top lightly with a fork to avoid bubbles during baking.
Bake on an ungreased cookie sheet at 375 for 8 – 10 minutes.
The cookies will be light when they come out of the oven.
Cherry Mice Ingredients:
Maraschino or whatever stemmed cherry you prefer.
Dipping chocolate (white, milk or dark)
Sliced almonds
White baking chips
red frosting