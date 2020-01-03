Celebrate National Chocolate Covered Cherry Day with this unique recipe

Brown Sugar Shortbread Cookies Ingredients:

1 cup butter, room temperature

1/2 cup packed brown sugar

2 – 2 1/2 cups flour

Using a hand mixer, cream butter and sugar together until smooth

Add flour half cup at a time. Test dough after two cups of flour. It should look crumbly but easily form into a ball without being too soft

Roll out on a lightly floured surface to 1/4″ thickness. Cut with cookie cutters or a knife. Prick the top lightly with a fork to avoid bubbles during baking.

Bake on an ungreased cookie sheet at 375 for 8 – 10 minutes.

The cookies will be light when they come out of the oven.

Cherry Mice Ingredients:

Maraschino or whatever stemmed cherry you prefer.

Dipping chocolate (white, milk or dark)

Sliced almonds

White baking chips

red frosting