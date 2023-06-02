Have you, or someone you care about, ever been diagnosed with cancer? It’s a word that none of us wants to hear from our doctor, yet for too many people it is a sad reality. The good news, however, is that as more people are diagnosed with a type of cancer, new treatments and improved research also mean that more people are surviving cancer than ever before. In fact, this Sunday, June fourth has been designated as National Cancer Survivor’s Day.



Nancy Terveen is a certified Nurse Practitioner, as well as a Breast Oncology Navigator with Avera Health.



She joined us today to tell us more about the resources that are available for cancer survivors. Because beating cancer isn’t the end of the journey.