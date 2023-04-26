National Baby Day is a day set aside to honor all of those adorable babies in this country who fill our hearts, our days and our social media feeds. And it’s all being celebrated on May 2nd! If you’re one of the lucky ones who happens to have a baby filling your arms, what better way to celebrate than by stopping by an infant wellness studio that’s designed to help you with all of your baby needs?

Your Nurtured Baby in Sioux Falls has big plans for their National Baby Day 2023 event. Not only will you get to take advantage of their service specials, but you’ll have the chance to talk to and learn from multiple professionals in the area who work with babies and expecting parents. Brittany Kaye recently stopped by Your Nurtured Baby to get all the details on an event you won’t want to miss.

Your Nurtured Baby offers services for families with babies from two weeks to 18 months of age. Their mission is to ensure that all babies enjoy many years of growth, development and nurturing.



They also help parents build confidence in their skills to nurture and bond with their baby. You will find them at 2309 West Trevi Place in Sioux Falls. You can call them at 605-929-3688. You can also email them at info at info@yournurturedbaby.com.

Your Nurtured Baby’s big Baby Day 2023 event is this Saturday, April 29th from 9 AM until 1 PM at their studio at 2309 West Trevi Place. So, grab the stroller or strap on the Baby Bjorn and make plans to join the fun and gain useful information at the same time.

Mark your calendars for Your Nurtured Baby’s National Baby Day event.

This is your chance to meet Laura and Liz and find out more about educations sessions including infant massage, float and shop their baby boutique which has the cutest baby items. You’re going to want to get there early to get it all in.