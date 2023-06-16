Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day or Emancipation Day, is a federal holiday celebrated on June 19th in the United States. It’s an important symbol of freedom and commemorates the emancipation of enslaved Africans. It’s also an important time to remember that the effects of generations of slavery and racism continue in the world around us.



Harriet Yocum and Julian Beadion are community leaders and board members with Juneteenth Sioux Falls.



They joined us to share more about the events taking place this weekend to celebrate Juneteenth and talk about why it’s a day for all cultures in our community to come and celebrate.

Juneteenth Sioux Falls Details