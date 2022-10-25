During the Hindu observation of Diwali, people celebrate by wearing their finest clothes, illuminating their homes with diyas and rangoli, and honor Lakshmi, the goddess of prosperity and wealth. Even if all this is a little foreign to you, don’t worry, you still have time to partake in this year’s festivities.



Vandhana Baireddy, is the President of the Hindu Temple of Siouxland. She joined us today to tell us all about the Diwali Gala 2022 and how you can be part of the celebration.

Details for the upcoming Diwali Gala 2022