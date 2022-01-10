Celebrate Church Mystery Dinner Theater: Trouble at the Tropicabana

When you go to church, you expect to find things like bibles, a hymnal and an altar. What you probably don’t expect to find are a movie mogul, a mobster and a lounge singer. Yet, that’s exactly who you will found find at Celebrate Church this Thursday and Friday. And some of those characters are joining us today. Rich Roste is the director of “Trouble at the Tropicabana.” He’s joined by Linsey Fasold and Alisa Edmonds, who along with Rich, are characters in the production. Unfortunately, both shows are already sold out, but we think it’s still important to talk about why Celebrate Church is involved in all this.

