More than a great reason to drink margaritas and indulge in a plate of nachos, and often mis-identified as a day celebrating Mexico’s independence, Cinco de Mayo is a day that commemorates Mexico’s unexpected victory over France in the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862. It’s also a day where Americans and Mexican Americans celebrate Mexican culture.



Matthew Tschetter is the executive director with Caminando Juntos, a ministry serving the Latino population in Sioux Falls which is sponsored by the Presentation Sisters. He joined us today to tell us about all the ways we can celebrate Mexican culture in honor of Cinco de Mayo. He also brought along some performers to give us a sample of the richness of the Mexican culture.

Cinco de Mayo event details