Celebrate 605 Day by shopping in Downtown Sioux Falls

If you’ve been looking for a reason to celebrate, (and let’s be honest, we have all been looking for reasons to celebrate, right?), we have just the occasion for you. It’s 605 day! That’s the day we all celebrate being South Dakotans and living in the 605. Here to give us some ideas on how to support local businesses in honor of 605 day is Alana Snyder from 605 magazine.

And don’t forget to join Alana, and Downtown Sioux Falls online on the Downtown Sioux Falls Facebook page to see the livestream of their 5 hour long virtual First Friday event!

