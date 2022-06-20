Remembering those armed service members who have passed on is why so many communities honor Memorial day with a parade. And this past Memorial Day was no different. One thing that was different? The parade that the Harrisburg Marching Band took part in. Director of Bands with Harrisburg High School, Jason Groon, and drum major Hadley Marquardt dropped in to let us know what it was like participating in the National Memorial Day parade and we’re letting you know how you can catch an encore performance of their performance, this Sunday on KELOXTRA.

Harrisburg Marching Band on KELOXTRA