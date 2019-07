When you think of tequila, margaritas and shots are probably the first thing that come to mind. But did you know tequila can be used for much more? Carnaval Brazilian Grill features nine different cocktails made with patron. Each one was uniquely named by one of Carnaval Brazilian Grill’s bartenders after he took an inspiring trip south of the border.

Carnaval Brazilian Grill

2401 S Carolyn Ave

(605) 361-6328

Hours: Mon – Sat: 4 PM-10 PM

carnavalbraziliangrill.com

© 2018 KELOLAND TV. All Rights Reserved.