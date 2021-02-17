Caring for elderly loved ones with Kore Cares

Every day, thousands of older adults across KELOLAND depend on in-home caregivers to help them manage everyday tasks, such as bathing, dressing, grocery shopping, medication reminders and preparing meals. That’s especially true during an unprecedented crisis such as the coronavirus pandemic.

Gabrielle Hoing and Peggy Johnson are committed to delivering safe and compassionate personal care that is essential to the health and well-being of older adults.

They tell us more about how the staff at Kore Cares can help reassure families that their elderly loved ones are doing well, emotionally and physically–even in the middle of the COVID crisis.

If you or a loved one needs help finding the right senior care options, give Kore Cares a call at 605-275-2344, or check out their resources online at Kore Cares.com or Kore Cares on Facebook. They have a complete list of frequently asked questions online and will be happy to answer any questions you might have. Why not schedule a consultation today?

If are interested in learning more about becoming a home care caregiver, be sure and give Kore Cares a call at 605-275-2344.