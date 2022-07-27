As we get older, life can become a little more difficult. With pain in the joints, tummy troubles and sleeplessness, old age can make life hard. We, humans aren’t alone in the struggle, our pets can also have a harder time as they grow old. The owner of Lucky Pup Adventures, Morgan Weber, stopped by to tell us how we can help our senior pets live each day to the fullest, even when things aren’t as easy as they once were for our older furry friends.

Items that can help aging pets