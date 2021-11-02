Caregivers Conference giving caregivers the chance to relax, refresh and recharge

With the National Alliance for Caregiving and the AARP reporting that about 43 and a half million people are giving unpaid care to an adult or child in the past year across the United States, it is no wonder that caregivers need to watch out for their own well being, too. Only as our next guests know, that is many times easier said than done. Karla Abbott is a member of AARP South Dakota’s Executive Council; Betsy Schuster is the Vice President of Program Development with the Helpline Center; and Carmen Spurling is the Caregiver Outreach Director with Active Generations. They’re joining us to tell us more about why it’s so important for caregivers to make sure they’re caring for themselves, just as they are for the person they’re caring for. They’ve also got details for us on an upcoming Caregivers Conference that’s all about giving KELOLAND caregivers a day to “Relax, Refresh and Recharge.”

The Caregivers Conference is being held Saturday, November 13th from 10 AM until 3 PM. There is still time to register for the in-person or virtual sessions. Simply Call 211 to find out more.