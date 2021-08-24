When you commit to living a healthier lifestyle one of the first steps many people take is trying to lose stubborn belly fat. With that goal in mind, many people start limiting their carbs and increasing their commitment to cardio. problem is, they often start feeling tired and not getting the results they hoped for.
We’re being joined by Emily Jones, CEO, and owner of EJFitness in Sioux Falls. She’s here to fill us in on why carbs are not the enemy., despite what early two-thousands diet books claim.
Carbs are not the enemy
When you commit to living a healthier lifestyle one of the first steps many people take is trying to lose stubborn belly fat. With that goal in mind, many people start limiting their carbs and increasing their commitment to cardio. problem is, they often start feeling tired and not getting the results they hoped for.