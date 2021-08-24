Carbs are not the enemy

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) -- With the advent of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, many saw their travel plans cut short, postponed or cancelled entirely. Entire countries closed their borders to outsiders, and some are still limiting who can come in.

Vaccination has offered a renewed hope for those looking to travel, but many countries and modes of travel are now requiring proof of vaccination. KELOLAND News spoke with Lorie Buus, a travel consultant with All About Travel, to find out what you need to now if you're planning a trip.