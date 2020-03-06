1  of  2
Captain 11 celebrating 65 years

KELOLAND Living Arts & Crafts Show

Our keloland.com team has also been digging into our archives to bring you some additional Captain 11 memories. keloland.com reporter, Michael Geheren, has put together a digital documentary on Dave Dedrick’s legacy. You’ll also find a uShare photo gallery with viewer photos, as well as some never-seen-before Captain 11 shows.

Throughout Friday and this weekend, we will be sharing memories from crew members, visiting his old set and sharing some newly restored full episodes. KELOLAND’s Kelli Volk spoke with longtime co-worker Doug Lund about Captain 11. Watch that story Friday on Eye on KELOLAND at 10 p.m.

🚀Want to explore more Captain 11?

State Historical Society

His suit and other memorabilia are on display in at the State Historical Museum in Pierre. (NOTE: the set is not on public display).

Monday through Saturday
9:00 AM to 4:30 PM

Sundays & Holidays
1:00 PM to 4:30 PM  

Museum Gallery Admission
Child (17 and under)- Free
Adults- $4.00
Seniors (60 and over)- $3.00
Historical Society Members- Free
Special discounts for AAA members 
Free admission to galleries for all visitors the first Sunday of the month

LOCATION
South Dakota Cultural Heritage Center
900 Governors Drive
Pierre, SD 57501
605-773-3458

SculptureWalk Sioux Falls

Visit Captain 11 on the SculptureWalk in Downtown Sioux Falls. He is located outside of KELOLAND Media Group studios.

LOCATION
KELOLAND Media Group
501 S. Phillips Ave.
Sioux Falls, SD 57104

Watch Captain 11

Captain 11 Blast Off Show

Eye on KELOLAND

Captain 11 Full Episode: 1986

Once upon a time, there was a man

KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers

