Captain 11 celebrating 65 years

His suit and other memorabilia are on display in at the State Historical Museum in Pierre. (NOTE: the set is not on public display).

Monday through Saturday

9:00 AM to 4:30 PM

Sundays & Holidays

1:00 PM to 4:30 PM

Museum Gallery Admission

Child (17 and under)- Free

Adults- $4.00

Seniors (60 and over)- $3.00

Historical Society Members- Free

Special discounts for AAA members

Free admission to galleries for all visitors the first Sunday of the month

LOCATION

South Dakota Cultural Heritage Center

900 Governors Drive

Pierre, SD 57501

605-773-3458

Visit Captain 11 on the SculptureWalk in Downtown Sioux Falls. He is located outside of KELOLAND Media Group studios.

LOCATION

KELOLAND Media Group

501 S. Phillips Ave.

Sioux Falls, SD 57104

